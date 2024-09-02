Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,977,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,446,590. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

