CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CorVel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $320.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $323.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.08.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Insider Activity at CorVel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,999.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,999.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,631 shares of company stock worth $20,705,425 in the last ninety days. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.