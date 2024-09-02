Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 794,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $280.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.11. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $10,855,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

