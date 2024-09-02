COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,095,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 11,567,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,389.5 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.89.
About COSCO SHIPPING
