COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,095,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 11,567,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,389.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of CICOF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.89.

About COSCO SHIPPING

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

