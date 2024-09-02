Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $892.38. 1,933,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,158. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $539.31 and a 1 year high of $918.93. The company has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $854.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.