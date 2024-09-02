Craig Hallum Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $165.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,932,333 shares of company stock worth $589,034,302. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

