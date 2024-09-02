Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $123.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.