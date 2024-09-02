Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $548,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

monday.com Stock Up 0.7 %

MNDY opened at $265.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.71, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $272.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.25.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

