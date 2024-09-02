Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $248.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.