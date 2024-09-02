Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

