Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $98,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.21.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

