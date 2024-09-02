Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $977,443,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 15,100.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $741.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $696.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

