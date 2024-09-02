Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $356.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

