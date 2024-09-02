Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $196.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

