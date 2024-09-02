Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

