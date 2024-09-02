Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 12,549 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

