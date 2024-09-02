Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 26.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 22,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $476.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.20. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

