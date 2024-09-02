Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 12,237 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

