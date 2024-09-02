Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 25,414 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $368.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

