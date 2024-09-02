Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $855.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $857.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $791.80 and a 200 day moving average of $760.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.