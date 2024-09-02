Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.39 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $5.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

