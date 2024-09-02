Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in August

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 215,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5 %

CW stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.86. 153,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,438. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

