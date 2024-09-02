D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

ETN opened at $306.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.