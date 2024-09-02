D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.96 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $701.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $659.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

