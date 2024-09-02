D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Valmont Industries worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $285.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.96. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

