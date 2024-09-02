D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $231.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.