D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.43.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
