D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.