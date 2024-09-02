D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 107,872 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 424.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,872 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.59% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

