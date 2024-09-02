D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,066 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.23% of Crane NXT worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter worth about $5,633,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Crane NXT by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 219,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 97,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,526,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crane NXT Stock Up 0.7 %
CXT opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80.
Crane NXT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.
Crane NXT Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
