D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $188.76. 1,659,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

