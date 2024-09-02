Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DLTTF remained flat at $4.88 on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dalata Hotel Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.