Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLTTF remained flat at $4.88 on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.