Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE DQ opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $972.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

