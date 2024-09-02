Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Daxor Price Performance
DXR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.45. 15,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Daxor has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.04.
Daxor Company Profile
