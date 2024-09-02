DDD Partners LLC Acquires 1,418 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 34,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.07. 4,802,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

