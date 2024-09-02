DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. 576,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.