DDD Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BND traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $74.36. 5,037,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,683. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

