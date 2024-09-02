DDD Partners LLC Purchases 31,569 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Richardson Electronics makes up 1.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Richardson Electronics worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. 28,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,281. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $169.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Richardson Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

