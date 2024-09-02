DDD Partners LLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 2.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.87. 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,113. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.