DDD Partners LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.