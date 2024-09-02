DDD Partners LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,848 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

