DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 352,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Genmab A/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.80. 347,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,413. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.