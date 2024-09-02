Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,823,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 7,391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
DYLLF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Monday. 57,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.20.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.