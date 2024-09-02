Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,823,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 7,391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

DYLLF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Monday. 57,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

