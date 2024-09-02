Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.80.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DELL opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.