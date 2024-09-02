Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Price Target to GBX 635

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.90) to GBX 635 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GHH traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 470 ($6.20). 28,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 470.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,400.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 434.15 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 685.66 ($9.04).

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 2,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 456 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £9,120 ($12,026.90). Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Featured Stories

