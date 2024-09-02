Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,235. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

