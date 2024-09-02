DigiByte Hits Market Cap of $111.78 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $111.78 million and $4.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,234.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.21 or 0.00547345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00110782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00290916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00030817 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074131 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,226,483,052 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

