Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,273. The company has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.