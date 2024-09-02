Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Increased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 284,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 540,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.87. 496,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

