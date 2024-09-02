Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by White Wing Wealth Management

White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.6% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 864,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 143.1% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.53 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

