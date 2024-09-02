Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 441,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 226,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

